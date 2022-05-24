XXXTentacion & Kanye West’s “True Love” Collab Set To Drop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The song will appear in the upcoming ‘Look At Me’ doc.

A new single by Kanye “Ye” West and the late XXXTentacion will arrive later this week. Columbia Records is set to release “True Love” on Friday, May 27.

“True Love” will appear on both XXXTentacion’s upcoming Look At Me: The Album as well as Ye’s Donda 2. In addition, the song plays over the end credits of the Look At Me: XXXTentacion documentary.

Kanye West also designed the cover art for “True Love.” The image features handwritten notes by XXXTentacion which were scanned from a journal that his mother recently found.

The Sabaah Folayan-directed Look At Me: XXXTentacion film premieres on the Hulu streaming platform this Thursday, May 26. Look At Me: The Album will serve as a companion music project to the documentary.

Before his death in 2018 at the age of 20, XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) dropped 2017’s17 and 2018’s ? studio LPs. His discography also includes the posthumous Skins in 2018 and Bad Vibes Forever in 2019.

Kanye West’s Donda 2 album is the sequel to 2021’s Donda. A few Donda 2 tracks debuted in February on the Ye-developed Stem Player device. The “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance” concert took place at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on February 22.