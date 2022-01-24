Kanye West And Julia Fox A “Match” Made In Heaven With Denim and Leather

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox made a splashy debut as twinsies during Paris Fashion Week!

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits over the weekend. And they are rocking the same outfit again, only this time in leather.

The “Stronger” rapper and “Uncut Gems” actress started dating earlier this month.

The couple made their first official appearance together at the Kenzo fall/winter 2022 show held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, with stars including Pharrell Williams and Pusha T also in attendance.

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, opted to wear an oversized denim jacket and jeans, as well as black boots.

Meanwhile, Fox chose a cropped denim jacket and matching jeans from Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry. She accessorised the look with gold drop earrings and heavy eye make-up.

The couple also popped up at the Schiaparelli Couture fashion show. For this outing, they rocked black head-to-toe mathing leather outfits. The rapper also donned a black face mask and his trademark leather boots.

However, some fans weren’t so sure about the pair’s matching outfits, and made comparisons to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic denim-on-denim looks for the 2001 American Music Awards.

“JuliYe TAKE PARIS! Ye and Julia Fox attend the @kenzo fashion show at Paris Fashion Week together…looking like a 2022 version of the Britney and Justin denim outfit (sic),” one follower wrote, while another added: “Kanye West and his new girlfriend in head-to-toe denim. Nice try, but it’s been done.”

West is currently going through divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Fox welcomed a son in February 2021 with Peter Artemiev, whom she married in 2018.