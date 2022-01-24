Kanye West Doc “Jeen-yuhs” Premieres At Sundance Amid Ye’s Netflix Demands

Kanye West issued a public demand regarding his new film, “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

The first part of Kanye West’s epic three-part Netflix documentary, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (Jan. 23).

The four-and-a-half-hour movie begins in 1999 at the start of his career in the music industry. The first section covers the period 1999-2001 when Ye signed to Roc-A-Fella Records. The second part continues to 2005 when he released his second studio album “Late Registration” and his double Grammy win. The final part swiftly takes the viewer through the next 16 years of Kanye West’s life, covering the Trump era and the death of his beloved mother Donda West in 2007.

The project is due to be released on Netflix on three successive Wednesdays, commencing Feb. 16. However, like many of Kanye’s projects, he doesn’t want the world to see it until he’s completely satisfied.

Watch The Trailer For “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” Below

He took to Instagram recently to demand that Netflix allow him to approve the edit of the documentary.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Days before ‘jeens-yuh: a Kanye trilogy’ premieres at #Sundance, Kanye West has said that “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.” pic.twitter.com/HVZLO3koyY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2022

Kanye West & Julia Fox Out In Paris

Meanwhile, Kanye West made his first official appearance with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, at the Kenzo fashion show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Sunday. The pair debuted matching outfits throughout their time in France’s capital, wearing double-denim and all-black leather at various stops throughout their trip.

Kanye & Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/dPKFknuwIJ — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) January 23, 2022

Julia Fox went from obscure actress to fashion goddess. All the things Kanye West will do for you if you become his muse. Both looks from Schiaparelli.👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pPw4nAerRS — g3 san diego (@g3cafe) January 24, 2022

PHOTOS | Kanye West and Julia Fox make their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits https://t.co/5fe7po2JE3 pic.twitter.com/GUhSyDMcRG — Channel24 (@Channel24) January 24, 2022

Julia Fox shut down claims that she’s a gold-digger only dating Kanye West for his money on the most recent episode of her podcast recently.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”