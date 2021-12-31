Kanye West and Shyne Discuss “Transforming Belize Like Never Before”

Kanye West and Shyne discussed plans for investment and developing Belize after the pair connected through music executive Steven Victor.

Kanye West continued his vacation in Belize with J Prince as Shyne said he hopes to work with the pair “to transform Belize like never before.”

Shyne shared a video of Kanye looking happy and relaxed, soaking up the sun on a white sandy beach.

“Yo I love Belize, I love Shyne,” Ye said in the video. “I’m so happy to be here, we’re gonna be back. Love y’all.”

New details have emerged about the trip after Shyne, the former Leader of the Opposition and Belizean parliamentarian, explained his development plans. He revealed music executive and record label boss Steven Victor facilitated his discussions with Kanye West.

“So happy to welcome my brother Kanye West to BELIZE!” he wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve been talking for the last few months through our mutual brother Steven Victor about Belize investments and real estate development.”

Shyne spoke of his mission to “promote Belize on the world stage” to bring tourism and investment to the nation.

He continued sharing his delight when “big brother,” J Prince told him he and Kanye West were en route to Belize. “Kanye is the creative genius of geniuses,” he said. “I’m beyond grateful that we were able to stand in the heavenly Belizean Ocean and talk about how he will use his genius to contribute to the development of Belize like never before.”

He added, “I look forward to working with Kanye, J Prince and Steven Victor to transform Belize like never before.”

Kanye West Is Enjoying The Belizean Beaches

Meanwhile, J Prince shared a picture of himself alongside Kanye West and Shyne from the crystal-clear waters of a Belizean beach. Bizarrely, though they were thigh-deep in the waves, all four men were fully clothed with Kanye decked out in a hoodie!

‘I’m ending 2021 with a bang on Prince Island. We’re In the water strategizing our future moves for 2022. We Love Belize,’ J Prince captioned the photo.