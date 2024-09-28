Kanye West Announces “Bully” Album—But What Happened To “So Help Me God?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

So which is it?

Kanye West has announced yet another album—this time, he says it’s called Bully. The divisive rapper/producer unveiled the title during a recent concert in China and quickly became a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (September 28).

According to multiple social media posts, he also performed a new song called “Beauty & the Beast.” But West, whose album rollouts are historically messy, tweeted his next album would be called So Help Me God just days ago, so it’s possible he simply changed the title.

Kanye West announces a new album “BULLY” while premiering a new song called “Beauty And The Beast”pic.twitter.com/wLV5x2NzmD — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) September 28, 2024

West’s most recent album, the collaborative Vultures 2 featuring Ty Dolla $ign, arrived in August. Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Durk, Kanye West’s daughters North and Chicago West, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, CyHi the Prynce, and Ty Dolla Sign’s brother Big TC were among the many guests. The album’s digital deluxe also included Peso Pluma, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott.

The original album, Vultures, was released in February and produced the No. 1 single “Carnival” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, although it marked West’s second-lowest first week sales with 148,000 album-equivalent units.

KANYE WEST BEAUTY AND THE BEAST FULL NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/Arim4NhGAR — Jasper (@Jasp3r_0) September 28, 2024

West remains a controversial figure in the entertainment business. He’s made a number of inflammatory remarks, including “slavery was a choice,” voiced his unwavering support for Donald Trump, rocked a MAGA hat and once tried to run for president. Coupled with his often erratic behavior, especially online, people often question his judgment.

In 2022, West made a series of anti-Semitic comments and social media posts that were widely condemned, leading to the loss of major partnerships, such as his deal with adidas. West’s outspoken confidence, sometimes perceived as arrogance, has led many to view him as overly self-centered. His famous claim that “I am a god” and statements comparing himself to historical figures like Jesus or Walt Disney didn’t help.

Despite all of this, West’s fanbase remains strong, with thousands of people showing up for his shows. Whatever album he does drop next—Bully or So Help Me God—expect delays.