Kanye West Confirms New “DONDA” Listening Event At His Home In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West is taking over the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta once again to host another listening session for his upcoming album “DONDA.”

But despite what you think, it probably won’t be the same show and possibly won’t be the same music. Rumors have alleged that one reason Kanye wants to do another listening party is because the arena was not sold out.

TMZ alleges that Kanye noticed that the seats in the upper decks were not being used (most likely because of COVID-19 restrictions) and wants the next one to be packed to the ceilings.

That’s probably not the case.

Kanye has still be working on the project. He had been working on it almost up until he came out.

Young Guru shared that Jay-Z had only recorded his verse on “Jail” four hours before the event was supposed to start — and that had to be mixed in and mastered for the performance.

“HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm”

But the Roc Nation mogul was not the only one laying verses that night.

2 Chainz posted on his social media that he was recording his verse at the Mercedes-Benz stadium around 1:30 pm as soon as he got in from overseas and on the day of the listening party.

.@2chainz recording for #DONDA backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta today (7.22.21) pic.twitter.com/3TKolRNcOx — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 22, 2021

Soon as we landed from Greece we pulled up on.…IYKYK pic.twitter.com/uFi6BNpe5h — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 22, 2021

.@KanyeWest working on DONDA in Atlanta today (7.22.21) pic.twitter.com/JlQdceSXhE — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 22, 2021

In fact, it is reported that he has set up for himself a small domicile and studio in the stadium.

These same reports say that he is paying $1 million a day to kick it in the 62,350 square feet facility. His living arrangement is sparse, including only a twin bed, TV, locker and clock, and rudimentary studio to tweak the album best as he can.

This is why the date was moved from July 23rd to August 6th.

Popular influencer Justin Laboy tweeted, “KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY”

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

The first viewing party was historic, bringing in 3.3 million viewers and breaking Apple Music Global Livestream record.

Who knows what kind of records this one is gonna crack? It’s Kanye … so honestly, the sky is the limit.

Donda listening event tickets go on sale on August 2 at 10:00 am EDT at Ticketmaster.

The tickets will be priced at $30 to $75. The event will take place on August 5 at 9 pm and will be under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia from Balenciaga and the founder of Vetements.