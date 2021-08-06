Kanye West Ascends Into The Heavens After Dark, Scary Performance At 2nd “DONDA” Listening Event

Kanye West unveiled another version of his new album “DONDA” tonight during his second listening session at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta!

Kanye West hosted the second listening event for his upcoming 10th album DONDA at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta tonight (August 5).

Like the first one, Kanye’s second listening session for Ye’s new album was a solitary effort, just like the event that he hosted on July 22, when he unveiled the unfinished album during a solo performance in front of 42,000 people.

Kanye debuted another bizarre new outfit, which is sure to have people talking, like his last listening session, where he donned a mask made of sheer pantyhose, a red bubble jacket, red leather pants, and red Yeezy 1020 boots.

Tonight, Kanye wore a crazy-looking all-black jacket with spikes on, from Balenciaga’s FW20 collection, most likely inspired by the brand’s artistic director Demna Gvasalia, was tapped as the creative director for the second DONDA listening event.

Once again, Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian showed up to support her soon-to-be ex-husband, by rocking a similar outfit to watch the spectacle at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The live stream started much earlier from the locker-room-like quarters inside of his “home” – the Mercedes Benz Stadium – where he has been holed up the last two weeks with a small team, working to finish DONDA.

Chance the Rapper popped in and so did Justin LaBoy, who sat down to get his haircut as Kanye who even lifted weights as he prepared for his big performance.

.@kanyewest lifting weights and doing push-ups on the #DONDA livestream tonight. (8.5.21) pic.twitter.com/RpVGd9T1SO — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

Also spotted before the live stream was Kanye’s close affiliates Malik Yusef, Consequence, Vic Mensa, and even Jay Electronica.

As fans waited for the live stream to start, the image that flashed on the screen was that of a mattress on the floor next to a lamp, some black sneakers, and his spiked designer jacket.

When Ye unveiled the first version of DONDA in July, the album was expected to have 15 tracks, with guests from artists like Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Jay-Z, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Pusha-T, Playboi Carti, and others.

An updated tracklist that dropped on Apple lists 24 songs, although none of them have titles and the release date’s listed as August 7 – which means Kanye could have wanted to have the day to himself since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Nas’ King’s Disease II are scheduled to drop on August 6.

The listening session, which was supposed to start at 9:30 PM, started over an hour late, but fans didn’t seem to mind the delay. They patiently waited as Kanye’s kids entertained the crowd, which did the #DONDA wave as they waited for their idol.

Kanye finally appeared solo, in the dark, by the makeshift bed, as the show was presented as a series of skits starting with the song “Hurricane.”

This was followed by “Praise God” featuring Baby Keem and Travis Scott who did not appear during the performance which featured Ye doing push-ups in his all-black outfit complete with a DONDA vest and an all-black Ski Mask.

During the night, Ye debuted a new song with Lil Yachty, performed “Off The Grid” featuring Playboi Carti, “Remote Control,” “Keep My Spirit Alive” featuring Westside Gunn, delivered an amazing performance of “Losing My Family” and he debuted a new collaboration with The Weeknd.

On another new song, Kanye seemed to deliver a diss to Drake with the lines on one song, “Move out the way of my release/why can’t losers lose in peace” as hundreds of people clad in black walked around in opposite circles.

Kanye West is one of the Greatest Artist of all time. And when I say “Artist” I don’t mean just music. His visuals continuously prevail to be so iconic and stunning. Those beautiful environments he creates backed by his gifted musical talents is untouchable.#DONDA pic.twitter.com/V4GLzSHSCN — Jalen Walker (@Jay_Walk_) August 6, 2021

Some of the highlights included Kanye whipping out his phone to make a call mid-performance, he hid under the blank blanket on the bed, crawled around like the Phantom of the Opera and prayed bedside during the epic song “Jesus Lord” featuring Jay Electronica, Jadakiss and Styles P.

Kanye living out his childhood right before our eyes #donda pic.twitter.com/J10CGHQ7Rv — KS (@kanyesupport) August 6, 2021

The concert ended when Kanye levitated up through a beam of light, and out of the stadium.

DONDA is Kanye’s tribute to his mom, who died on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58, following complications after plastic surgery.

Donda was supposed to be released in July of 2020, but the album was pushed back for a full year as Kanye transitioned into a gospel artist and unsuccessfully ran for President of the United States.

Check out some of the highlights:

This man Kanye West really taking a call during his album listening pic.twitter.com/coN4O5rX51 — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) August 6, 2021

Larry Hoover Jr speaks over the track 😭✡️🔱 wow. Kanye West tried helping Larry Hoover get out of prison. #Donda this track is deep pic.twitter.com/xPyVK2MJNx — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 6, 2021