Kanye West Asks Drake To Join Him In Concert To Help Free Larry Hoover

Kanye West made a direct plea to Drake to squash their beef and unite for a live performance of their recent albums.

Kanye West and Drake may be one step closer to ending their longstanding feud, joining forces in the fight for Larry Hoover’s freedom.

J Prince took to Twitter to share a video statement recorded by Kanye. “I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” he tweeted. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.”

Standing next to J Prince, Kanye says, “This is Ye and J. Prince. I’m making this video to address an ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.

Kanye West Asks Drake To Join Him Onstage

He then called for Drake to join him in a performance of their albums, “DONDA” and “Certified Lover Boy”. “I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Kanye West concluded by saying, “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

J Prince further explains in the Twitter thread that he wants to promote ‘movement thinking” over “moment thinking.” He also shared that Larry Hoover personally wants the pair to end their differences:

“So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did.”

So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

Kanye West mentioned a reconciliation with Drake in his much-talked-about Drink Champs interview. Ye has previously said the Canadian rapper is part of his ongoing mission to help free the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangsta Disciples, Larry Hoover, from federal prison.

Drake is yet to respond.

