Kanye West Reveals He’s Autistic, Claims Bipolar Diagnosis Wrong 

Kanye West revealed he was misdiagnosed as bipolar and now believes he is autistic, crediting his wife for helping him seek a second opinion.

Kanye West is opening up about his mental health struggles, revealing that he is not bipolar, as previously stated, but is in fact autistic.

The controversial artist had a candid conversation during his second interview with Justin Laboy on “The Download.”

During the talk, West claimed he was misdiagnosed as bipolar and credited his wife, Bianca Censori, with helping him realize he needed a second opinion.

“I went to this doctor, one who worked with Justin Bieber,” Ye explained. “My wife took me to do that because she said ‘something about your personality doesn’t seem like its Bipolar.'”

According to West, Censori told him, “I’ve seen bipolar before,” and said that he did not appear to exhibit traits of the condition.

Kanye West Explains How Autism Influences His Behavior

“Come to find out it’s really a case of autism that I have,” West revealed, before explaining how it has influenced his behavior.

“Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you’re like, ‘Oh I’m gonna wear this Trump hat because I just like Trump in general,’” he shared. “Then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point and that’s my problem.”

West added that when he feels forced in a particular direction, “I’ll do it the opposite way.”

West opened up about his numerous public meltdowns, referring to them as “episodes,” and explained that much of what triggered them stemmed from a deep sense of powerlessness.

“A bunch of people said, ‘You know, you can’t leave Adidas. Why would you leave all that money?’” he said. “The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control.”

Additionally, Kanye West explained that he stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder after discovering he was autistic.

“It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity,” he noted of potential medication. “Obviously that’s what I bring to the world.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has claimed he’s on the spectrum. In 2023, he stated that he began showing signs of autism after the 2002 car accident that left his jaw wired shut.

