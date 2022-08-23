Kanye West Avoids Charges For Punching Out Fan In Los Angeles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West was under investigation for battery after being accused of punching a fan who tried to get his autograph.

Kanye West won’t face criminal charges for allegedly punching a fan in January.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced it won’t file charges against Kanye West on Tuesday (August 23). ‘Ye was under investigation for battery following an altercation in downtown Los Angeles,

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” L.A. City Attorney’s Office spokesperson Rob Wilcox said.

Kanye West was accused of punching a fan who was seeking his autograph. Earlier this year, he discussed the incident in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. ‘Ye claimed the fan was a paparazzo.

“It was 3 a.m. in front of the [Soho] Warehouse,” he explained. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now’ … And this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?’”

Kanye West added, “I’ma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

The punch wasn’t caught on camera, but a video of the aftermath surfaced online. Kanye West was seen arguing with a woman who was trying to defuse the situation. She was later identified as his cousin.