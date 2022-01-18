Kanye West Addresses Altercation With Fan: “That Blue Covid Mask Ain’t Stop That Knockout

Kanye West said he was frustrated by family issues last week and says the fan approached him “ just had this real attitude.”

Kanye West has given an interview addressing the incident in which he allegedly punched an autograph seeker and the circumstances that led up to it.

Ye is currently being investigated by the LAPD for punching 40-year-old Justin Poplawski in Los Angeles last week. Kanye spoke exclusively to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee and revealed he was “irate” with his cousin who was acting as a go-between in his communications with Kim Kardashian.

“It was 3 a.m. in front of [Soho] Warehouse,” Kanye explained to Lee. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs; I came from the studio … And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?’”

Kanye allegedly assaulted a fan who wanted an autograph. Hard weeks to Ye… pic.twitter.com/5Wunb0RKnT — B#### Please (@HipHopEsp_) January 14, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, he added, “I’ma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout.”

Kanye West Speaks On His Issues With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West also revealed some of his issues with Kim Kardashian concerning his children. “Security aint gone be in between me and my children,” he said. “And my children aint gone be on TikTok without my permission.”

Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson was also mentioned, “I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house that I can’t even go to,” said Yeezy. The Chicago native name-checked the comedian in his new song with The Game. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps on “Eazy.”

The interview came just days before Kanye claimed he was shut out of daughter Chicago’s birthday party. He later revealed he attended the party after Travis Scott gave him the address. Ye also threw a separate party for his little girl.

According to Jason Lee, Kanye West will be going to court over his children, “He’s going to fight them with everything legally and he’s going to do it very calmly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Unlocked says Kanye could face a maximum of six months in jail if convicted of battery.