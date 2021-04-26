Kanye West Balenciaga Memorial Shirt For DMX Raises $1 Million

Kanye West is making sure DMX’s family is well taken care of, thanks to the success of his limited edition shirt to raise money for the late rapper’s family.

Kanye West has reportedly raised $1 million for late rapper DMX’s family through the sale of designer tribute shirts.

According to sources, West, via his Yeezy brand, commissioned designers at Balenciaga to work on the garment, which sold out within 24 hours over the weekend.

The T-shirts were priced at $200 and the proceeds will be given to the family of DMX, who was remembered on Sunday (April 25th) at a private funeral service at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center.

His funeral came one day after the star, real name is Earl Simmons, was honored at a Brooklyn Barclays Center memorial, which was attended by the “Gold Digger” rapper.

Kanye apparently lent a helping hand with Saturday’s stage set-up and recruited esteemed visual artist Akeem Smith to help design the layout.