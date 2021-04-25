Kanye West Honoring DMX With Shirt Designed By Balenciaga

Yeezy is working with Balenciaga to produce a limited line of shirts to raise money for DMX’s family.

Rap star Kanye West is doing his part to ensure the financial well-being of DMX’s family.

The Chicago rapper has commissioned Balenciaga to create a limited run of long sleeve shirts to honor the rapper, who died on April 9th.

The shirt features original DMX artwork with an “In Memory” portrait of the rapper on the front, while the words I”n Loving Memory” are printed on the back.

DMX’s birthday (12.18.1970) is printed on the right sleeve, while his death date (04.09.2021) is emblazoned on the left sleeve.

The shirts are retailing for $200 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to DMX’s family.

According to reports, DMX died after taking a lethal dose of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Over the weekend, the rapper was given an amazing homegoing ceremony during the “Celebration Of Life” event at the Barclays Center.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir performed during the event, which featured tributes from Swizz Beatz, Nas, Eve, Jadakiss, Drag-On, and DMX’s children.

Head on over to https://dmx-tribute.com/ to cop your limited edition Balenciaga shirt and honor of DMX.