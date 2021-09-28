Kanye West Snaps Up More Real Estate With Purchase Of European Bachelor Pad

Kanye West is reportedly set to become an international playboy with his latest real estate purchase – a new bachelor pad in Belgium!

Kanye West is moving again.

After living his life in Calabasas for at least seven years, Kanye decided to move to his spiritual sanctuary, Wyoming, in 2018.

The following year, he moved to Chicago, then changed his mind again, ditched Calabasas, and rooted himself in Wyoming.

Now, Donda’s son is setting up residence in Belgium. The news is floating around the European tabloids.

They report that Yeezy is buying a bachelor pad to celebrate being single after six years of marriage to Kim Kardashian. It seems that he blames her home city for some of his misery.

On his new song, “Keep My Spirit Alive,” featuring KayCyy, Royce Da 5’9, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine, he raps, “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.”

According to the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the rapper purchased the property in an exclusive neighborhood outside the city of Antwerp.

Ironically, many of the people in the city don’t even know who Kanye West is. One man named Peter Hoste said, “I think Kanye thought it was funny that I had absolutely no idea who he was.”

It is rumored that Axel Vervoordt, an interior decorator, is helping Kanye turn the place into something stylistically pleasing to the divorcée.

Ironically, Vervoordt designed Kanye’s Calabasas home with Kim Kardashian, creating a minimalist style for the couple and their growing family.

If it is true, this decision to move to a different country and set up his new home comes after Kardashian posted a quote in her Instastory suspected to be meant for her ex (who many believed wanted to reconcile).

It was simple and said, “You were never asking for too much. You were simply just asking the wrong person.”

Kanye’s latest purchase comes on the heels of him buying a $57 million mansion in Malibu, California.