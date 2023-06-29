Kanye West Believes Jews Stopped Him From Being President

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A former friend shared a conversation with Kanye about Jews, which inspired the filmmaker to create a documentary about the rapper’s beliefs.

Rapper-turned-billionaire-turned-politician believes he did not become president because of “The Jews.”

A new documentary, “The Trouble with KanYe,” explores the musical genius’s sinister obsession with antisemitic thought and abuse.

Produced and aired by the BBC, the documentary is made by a fan of his music, Mobeen Azhar, who was curious about how deep Yeezy’s disdain for Jewish people goes.

One person he interviewed was tech entrepreneur Alex Klein, a Jewish man who worked with Kanye West on releasing his Donda 2 album.

During a disagreement, Ye said to Klein, “You’re exactly like the other Jews..” Klein allegedly asked him, “Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?”

The former friend recalls Ye responding by saying, “Yes, yes I do.”

AllHipHop.com previously reported that because of Kanye’s antisemitic beliefs, he lost friends like Klein and lucrative business deals. This is one of the reasons why his Adidas deal dissipated, sinking his Forbes status as a billionaire.

According to Klein, the “College Dropout” continued his rant about the Jews and explained it was “not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.”

The filmmaker said comments like these were interesting to him, prompting him to want to explore “how he’s got to the point that he’s got to.”

“Like many people, I have watched his politics shift, and his views shift in recent years. And I’ve been kind of frustrated, angry, confused by a lot of the things that he’s put out there,” Azhar said.

The “Trouble with KanYe” is on BBC Two and “iPlayer.” An accompanying podcast, “The Kanye Story“ is also available on BBC Sounds.