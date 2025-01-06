Kanye West Shares Sultry Video Of Bianca Censori Gyrating With Penelope Cruz On Dancefloor 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West celebrated his wife Bianca Censori’s 30th birthday in style with a lavish bash at a luxury resort in the Maldives.

Kanye West hosted a lavish celebration for his wife, Bianca Censori, in honor of her 30th birthday on Sunday (January 5), at a luxurious resort in the Maldives. The event featured celebrity guests, including Penelope Cruz, who was seen partying up a storm with the birthday girl.

Ye posted a video from the party showing the former Yeezy architect and the “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” actress embraced in a steamy clinch on the dancefloor. The pair gyrated and enthusiastically swayed their hips to Azealia Banks’ hit “212.”

Kanye shared a new video on instagram of his wife & Penelope Cruz dancing to 212 by Azealia Banks at Bianca’s 30th bday party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vP81NS4ilb — 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@azealia_tiktok) January 5, 2025

Other clips from the party show Bianca Censori straddling and passionately kissing Kanye West.

Ye also performed some of his biggest hits as party guests sang along.

West shared a sultry black-and-white video of his wife in the bath on Instagram. “Happy birthday, baby,” he captioned the video.

The footage had social media users drawing comparisons between Censori and Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with remarks like, “Kim said you’ll never find someone like me, Ye said wanna bet,” and “Ngl I thought it was Kim at first.”

However, others failed to see any resemblance. “I don’t know what obsession you guys have with Kim,” said another. “(No offense), but this girl is so pretty and natural and don’t look at all like Kim. I only see him super happy with her and they all wanting and having fun.”

Others couldn’t care less about the comparisons. One person stated, “Looks like they are having fun that’s all that matters.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are said to be celebrating at a $6k-a-night resort in the Maldives where they also spent the new year.