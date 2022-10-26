Kanye West Booted From Skechers Office After Showing Up Uninvited

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Skechers proclaimed it has no intentions of working with Kanye West after he was escorted out of the company’s office in Los Angeles.

Skechers has no interest in doing business with Kanye West, who lost his Adidas deal due to his antisemitism.

The shoe company announced it escorted Kanye West out of its Los Angeles office on Wednesday (October 26). Sketchers said ‘Ye showed up to the building without being invited.

“Kanye West – also referred to as Ye – arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the company said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

Skechers added, “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Various brands dropped Kanye West over his antisemitism. Adidas cut ties with ‘Ye after he recently boasted about the security of his partnership.

“I can say antisemitic s###, and Adidas can’t drop me,” he proclaimed in a since-deleted Drink Champs interview.

Fashion house Balenciaga and talent agency CAA were among the other notable companies to end business relationships with Kanye West. Gap, which split with ‘Ye in September, removed his products from stores and shut down the Yeezy Gap website in wake of his antisemitic rhetoric.