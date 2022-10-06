Kanye West Brings Drake’s Sexual Prowess Into War With LVMH CEO

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West invoked Drake’s name in a feud with Bernard Arnault and others in the fashion world following the “White Lives Matter” controversy.

Kanye West continued ranting about the LVMH CEO and others in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday (October 6). ‘Ye mentioned Drake in a post aimed at Bernard Arnault.

“Drake A F### YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA,” Kanye West wrote. “THAT’S REAL WAR.”

He added in the caption, “Bernard Arnault weak.”

‘Ye brought up Drake’s name after praising the OVO rapper on social media. Kanye West referenced their past feud and expressed his appreciation for Drake.

“EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST,” he wrote. “IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD.”

Kanye West shared the kind words amid vitriolic posts targeting Bernard Arnault and the fashion industry. ‘Ye lambasted Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory, who spoke out in wake of Yeezy’s “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

“AND TO TREMAINE I’M CHANGING YOUR NAME FOREEEEEVVVVVRRRRR,” ‘Ye wrote. “TREMAINE’S NEW NAME AS THE BLM OFFICER AT SUPREME ISSSS TREMENDEZ. NO RELATIONSHIP TO SEAN MENDEZ OF EVA MENDEZ FOR CLARITY BECAUSE LATINO’S BELIEVE IN GOD.”

Kanye West continued, “COMPANIES DON’T HIRE CREATIVE DIRECTORS THEY HIRE BLM OFFICERS. FOR ALL THE PEOPLE THAT HATE YOU AND YOUR WEAK ASS PANTS AND KNOW YOU ONLY GOT THE JOB SINCE YOU WERE BLACK AND YOU USED TO WORK FOR ME AND YOU KNEW VIRGIL.”

Read the entire post about Tremaine Emory below.