Kanye West Says LVMH CEO Killed Virgil Abloh; Supreme Designer Blacks Out

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory called out Kanye West for trying to exploit the death of Virgil Abloh.

Kanye West faced Tremaine Emory’s wrath after accusing LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of killing Virgil Abloh on Tuesday (October 4).

‘Ye made the claim after generating controversy with his “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Kanye West blamed Arnault for Abloh’s death in an Instagram rant.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S),” ‘Ye wrote. “I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE.”

Emory criticized Kanye in a response posted on Instagram. The creative director of Supreme said ‘Ye mistreated Abloh, citing examples of the polarizing rapper’s behavior.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” Emory wrote. “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE ‘RECEIPTS’ ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death).”

He continued, “Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we’ll always have ‘UGANDA.’”

Kanye suggested Arnault orchestrated Emory’s tirade.

“IN WAR THEY WILL SEND YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT YOU,” ‘Ye wrote via Instagram. “GOOD ONE BERNARD.”

Abloh passed away in November 2021. He was 41.