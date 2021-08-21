Kanye West Buys $1.37 Million Sculpture Owned By George Michael

Kanye may be working on his new album “Donda,” but not too busy to buy millions of dollars worth of art!

Kanye West has reportedly bought a $1.37 million sculpture that previously belonged to George Michael.

Kanye shared a picture of The Incomplete Truth artwork by Damien Hirst to Instagram, showing the sculpture of a white dove on a turquoise background, according to The Sun.

The piece was bought by the late “Faith” hitmaker in 2007 and was sold by auctioneers Christie’s following his death in 2016.

Fans have been speculating the artwork could be used for the cover of Kanye’s still unreleased Donda album.

The album’s producer Mike Dean, meanwhile, has tweeted he is back at home, not in Atlanta, Georgia, where West was still tweaking his new album until recently – prompting further speculation the album is completed.

But the mega producer weighed in on Twitter and suggested work on Donda “continues.”

“I haven’t quit anything. The album continues. Lol (laughing out loud). People read too much into tweets. Lol,” he wrote on Sunday.

The new album, named after Kanye’s late mother, was originally due to drop on July 23, before being moved back to August 6 and yet again to August 15.

But there is still no firm date for the follow up to the rapper’s last release, 2019’s Jesus Is King, although another listening session is slated for August 26.