Kanye West Compared Kim Kardashian’s Style To Marge Simpson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West wasn’t a fan of the outfit his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wore to WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards in 2021.

Kim Kardashian discussed losing Kanye West as her fashion guru on an episode of Hulu’s new show The Kardashians.

The reality TV star admitted she relied on her ex-husband to style her during their relationship. Kim Kardashian chatted with her sister Kourtney about choosing outfits became more stressful without Kanye West’s input.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear,” she told Kourtney. “Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?”

Kanye West last styled his ex-wife when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. But according to her, he walked out in the middle of her monologue.

Kim Kardashian debuted her first post-Ye look at the WSJ. Magazine’s annual Innovator Awards in November 2021. Kanye West was apparently unimpressed with her dress.

“He called me afterward,” she recalled. “He told me my career is over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. The former couple had been married since 2014.

Earlier this year, a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single. The billionaire and Ye agreed to joint custody of their four children.