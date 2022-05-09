Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Divorce Papers On Sale For Over $400,000

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing has been turned into an NFT, which is available to purchase on the online marketplace OpenSea.

A user named LettersOfTheSea put the former couple’s divorce filing up for sale on OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. The NFT costs well over $400,000.

The sale ends on May 30. The seller refers to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s legal documents as “Purification by Fire” on OpenSea.

“When lovers are consumed by the hot flame of passion their love turns to ashes,” the NFT’s description reads. “The motif ‘Purification by Fire’ is a depiction of absence – the absence of love, but also the absence of interaction, communication and joy of life. With their emotional posture along with a feeling of guilt that seems to burden them, the couple at the same time has a strong presence.”

The listing notes, “When the case is finalized the buyer will receive an .fbx version of the piece so that they may use it with an avatar in the metaverse or be able to display it on their property in the metaverse.

Radar Online first reported on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce papers being minted as an NFT on OpenSea. The NFT is the seller’s only listing on the online marketplace.

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. Earlier this year, a judge declared her legally single.