Kanye West Connected To Over 30 Anti-Semitic Attacks ADL Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West sparked outrage with a series of antisemitic social media posts, prompting the ADL to denounce his remarks as an “unequivocal display of hate.”

Kanye West set off a firestorm Wednesday after posting a string of antisemitic messages on X, where he brazenly declared himself a Nazi and defended Adolf Hitler.

The outburst, filled with inflammatory rhetoric and misogynistic boasts, was swiftly denounced by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which called his remarks a “blatant and unequivocal demonstration of hate.”

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, ignited intense backlash by writing, “CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER,” before escalating his rhetoric with “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B****S” on his X account.

He continued by attempting to reframe discussions around Hitler, portraying the dictator as “so fresh” and refusing to denounce his past antisemitic stances.

The ADL, which has long monitored West’s escalating antisemitic rhetoric, condemned his latest tirade in no uncertain terms.

“Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from \@kanyewest on his X account this morning. Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic incidents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants,” the organization said in a statement. “We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from @kanyewest on his X account this morning. Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic incidents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants.



We condemn this dangerous… pic.twitter.com/elk4Kz7Z6e — ADL (@ADL) February 7, 2025

CEO Jonathan Greenblatt echoed this sentiment, describing West’s actions as an intentional and harmful spectacle.

“We know this game all too well. Let’s call \@kanyewest’s hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat,” Greenblatt said. “But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate. Words matter. And as we’ve seen too many times before, hateful rhetoric can prompt real-world consequences.”

West’s controversy extended beyond antisemitic remarks, as he also made degrading comments about his wife, Bianca Censori.

Following their appearance at the Grammy Awards, where he seemingly directed her to unveil a revealing outfit, West brushed off accusations of manipulation.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” he wrote, dismissing feminist critiques and asserting that while he doesn’t control her choices, “she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

The fallout from his latest tirade has reignited debates over the ADL’s response to controversial figures and whether their level of condemnation is consistent.

Some critics pointed to the organization’s handling of Elon Musk, who has also faced allegations of amplifying antisemitic rhetoric on X. In fact, Musk found humor in Kanye’s antics by retweeting the day’s trending topics on X.

We are on the most entertaining timeline 😂 https://t.co/YtVjPccGdR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2025

While the ADL has criticized Musk for engaging with antisemitic conspiracy theories and backing right-wing extremists, some have argued that the outrage directed at West has been far louder.

Supporters of the ADL maintain that West’s statements are far more blatant and extreme, crossing into outright Nazi sympathies, whereas Musk’s comments—while problematic—have been more veiled and open to interpretation.

However, skeptics argue the discrepancy highlights selective outrage, with West facing harsher scrutiny due to his erratic behavior and bombastic delivery.

Spot the difference!!!



Kanye west is a black person he gets the whole antisemtic BS from the #ADL



ELON MUSK is a white person he gets a free card after doing the hitler Salute. @ADL which one is it? pic.twitter.com/6yme2UR5Xq — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 7, 2025

Ye sucks — and you qualifying a Nazi salute less than a month ago is exactly why your word on this means nothing. Pathetic. Congratulations for selling us all out and losing all your credibility. Every day that you don’t fire Greenblatt and rebuild is a day we are all less safe. https://t.co/sLKatRbnrd — (((SAMANTHA BECKER))) 🟧 (@sambecks31) February 8, 2025

Nick Fuentes on Jonathan Greenblatt and Ben Shapiro’s comments on Kanye’s Tweets 🫣



“This is coming from guys who support a genocide” pic.twitter.com/64xvKWrAaE — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) February 8, 2025

Greenblatt who ordered the ADL to defend Musk is destroying his organization's credibility.



And of course Kanye is a straight up Nazi, but the CEO of the ADL must be replaced, because the ADL is losing partner after partner because of his attitude. — Luc Bernard (@LucBernard) February 8, 2025

Why is Greenblatt not flipping out about Ye this time? Ye fatigue? — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) February 8, 2025

‌