Kanye West’s Deal To Buy Parler Goes Up In Flames

Parler announced Kanye West was purchasing the social media platform in October, but the two sides decided to abandon the deal.

Kanye West won’t be buying the conservative social media platform Parler.

Parler announced it reached a mutual agreement with Kanye West to terminate the sale of the platform. ‘Ye agreed to purchase the social media service in October.

“The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the platform’s parent company said in a press statement. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parler’s parent company didn’t specify why it nixed the deal with Kanye West. ‘Ye sought to buy the platform after facing suspensions from Instagram and Twitter due to his antisemitic posts.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” ‘Ye said regarding his planned acquisition of Parler.

The collapse of Kanye West’s Parler deal emerged hours after he made a disturbing appearance on Alex Jones’ show InfoWars. During the interview, ‘Ye said he liked Adolf Hitler and loved Nazis.

“I see good things about Hitler also,” ‘Ye told Alex Jones. “I love everyone … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

