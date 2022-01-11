Kanye West Debuts “Heaven and Hell” Video/YZY Gap Ad

Kanye West released a new video from his 2021 “DONDA” album, which is also a commercial for his YZY X Gap X Balenciaga collaboration.

Kanye West is well known for merging his various projects in both music and fashion together. His December “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert produced a range of “engineered by Balenciaga” merchandise alongside the musical production.

His latest fashion partnership is no different, teaming up with Gap and luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. Now, Kanye returns with the first offerings from the brand.

Kanye debuted a new video during ESPN’s College Football National Championship game on Monday night (Jan. 10). However, the visual was both the music video for his song “Heaven and Hell” from the “DONDA” album and a Yeezy Gap commercial.

The new signature YEEZY Gap Hoodie features throughout the video and is available to buy now. It comes in both black (featured in the music video), and blue, priced at $90. The hoodie comes in both adult and kids sizes and the site promises shipping within 4-8 weeks.

Watch Kanye West – “Heaven and Hell” Below

Kanye West took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his beloved late mother, Donda West. He posted a clip of the commercial, sharing his success and honoring his mother in the caption. “Our first yzy gap commercial,” wrote Ye. ”Mama we did it.”

Kanye West announced his latest expansion in the fashion industry, posting what appeared to be the contract last Friday (Jan. 7). Ye captioned his post, “Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga 👀👀👀.”

Kanye West and Balenciaga creative director Demna previously teamed up on Ye’s “DONDA” listening events last year. He told Vogue when the deal was announced: “It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga,” he said during an interview. “To make incredible product available to everyone at all times.”

