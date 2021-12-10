Kanye West & Amazon Present Limited-Edition #FreeLarryHoover Merchandise

Find out how you can buy the Balenciaga-backed items.

Kanye “Ye” West once again broke the internet. This time, the Chicago-raised billionaire was not the center of online attention because of a controversial political take.

Overnight, Ye became a top trending topic on social media for hosting the “Free Larry Hoover Concert.” The Donda album creator ran through many of his iconic hits, and he also brought out former rival Drake to perform his own set.

The “Free Larry Hoover Concert” streamed live on Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Ye and Amazon also joined forces to offer exclusive #FreeLarryHoover merchandise.

Fans can purchase limited-edition hoodies, shirts, denim pants, and hats at amazon.com. The #FreeLarryHoover items were created by Ye and Balenciaga’s creative director Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia).

The “Free Larry Hoover Concert” served multiple purposes. It brought Ye and Drake together on stage following their years-long rivalry. The charity event also supported legal reform and community advocates such as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” says Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Alaina Bartels, Talent Synergy & Specials executive for Amazon Studios, added, “It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe.”