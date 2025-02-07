Kanye West Defends Diddy, Urges Trump To “Free Puff” Amid New Sean John Collab 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is daring the public to cancel him after calling on President Donald Trump to release Sean “Diddy” Combs following his newly launched Yeezy X Sean John collaboration.

Late Thursday night (February 6), Ye hopped on social media, blasting other celebrities for staying silent while “our brother rot.”

West followed up with a plea to Donald Trump to “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

He continued, stating, “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT,” before saying that Diddy “GAVE HIS LIFE TO US.” West then called the embattled Hip-hop mogul “MY IDOL” and “MY HERO.”

Referencing his infamous 2018 TMZ rant, West declared, “SLAVERY IS A CHOICE.”

His tirade continued with the controversial rapper daring the public to cancel him.

“WHAT YALL GONE DO,” he asked. “CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS.”

He doubled down, adding, “F### ALL YALL N##### SLAVERY IS A CHOICE,” and insisted, “IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING S### AGAIN EVER.”

West then dared people to “PLEEEEEASE COME AT ME,” saying, “THATS HOW WE SPOT THE KOONS.” He added, “ET THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO AND SAY.”

Kanye West Squashed Past Issues With Diddy

In another post, Kanye West said although he and Diddy “HAD OUR ISSUES,” they’ve moved past them.

“THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF,” he said. “THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N#####.”

West also showed support for Chris Brown, stating, “WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL,” the singer while nobody took action. He admitted, “I WAS P#### THEN TOO,” but made it clear he was standing by Brown “TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF.”

Kanye West’s defense of Diddy came after he launched a new Sean John line on his site.

He shared footage of a Facetime call with Diddy’s son on his Instagram feed.

“FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG,” he wrote in the caption. “I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

King Combs (Diddy’s Son) on the phone with Kanye West saying “Free Pops” 💀 pic.twitter.com/BbDfAMD0Ed — Ronnie (@iiTzBroken) February 7, 2025

Kanye West’s support for Diddy, who is awaiting trial on multiple sex trafficking and abuse charges, didn’t go down well with his fans. Check out some of the reactions below.