Kanye West Earns First Diamond Certification With “Stronger”

The G.O.O.D. Music founder’s 2007 single “Stronger” has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. It is the first diamond-selling release of Kanye West’s career.

Def Jam Recordings announced the certification on Monday, congratulating Kanye West on his latest honor in a Twitter post.

“Kanye West’s ‘Stronger’ is now @RIAA certified DIAMOND!” the label wrote. “Congratulations to Yeezy and the entire team.”

Diamond certification is given to releases with 10 million or more units sold in the United States. Fewer than 60 singles have done so since the RIAA expanded its gold and platinum program to include the diamond award in 1999.

Multiple Eminem singles, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Drake’s “God’s Plan” are among the Hip Hop songs that have been certified diamond by the RIAA. Eminem, 2Pac, Lauryn Hill, Outkast, the Beastie Boys, Nelly, The Notorious B.I.G. and MC Hammer have all earned the certification for albums.

Kanye West’s “Stronger” dropped in 2007 as a single for his third studio album, Graduation. The track samples Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

“Stronger” won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 2008. It spent 27 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 1 in September 2007.