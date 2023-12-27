Kanye West Disappoints White Supremacist Pal Nick Fuentes With Antisemitism Apology

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community, much to the chagrin of Ye’s white supremacist associate Nick Fuentes.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes, who aligned with Kanye West in 2022, bemoaned Ye’s apology to the Jewish community. Extremism watchdog Right Wing Watch shared a clip of Fuentes reacting to Kanye’s apology on the hate leader’s web show.

“Kind of a big, tough blackpill for all of us to swallow,” he said of Kanye. “Disappointing but not really a surprise.”

Fuentes added, “He apologized and it’s so over. It’s a total capitulation. I never thought I would see it.”

Last year, Kanye began associating with Fuentes. The two infamously dined together with former President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in November 2022. A Federal Election Commission filing revealed Kanye’s presidential campaign paid Fuentes more than $14,000 in 2022.

Kanye found a friend in Fuentes at a time when the controversial rapper/producer became a pariah for making antisemitic remarks. Several companies, including Adidas, cut ties with Ye due to his antisemitism. Kanye’s comments were linked to 59 antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A year later, Kanye apologized for his offensive statements. He wrote his apology in Hebrew and posted it on social media.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye issued the apology as he prepared to release a new album with Ty Dolla $ign. Their Vultures album was scheduled to drop in December but went through several delays. The two plan to release the project on January 12.