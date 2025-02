Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversial rapper and his basically naked wife, Bianca Censori, were rumored to have been escorted out of the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 2).

But according to West, that was a lie. On Monday (February 3), the controversial artist hopped back on Instagram to set the record straight.

Sharing an old photo of journalist Don Lemon, he told his 20.7 million followers, “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this.”

Kanye West and Censori showed up at the Grammys red carpet allegedly “uninvited” despite West being a 2025 nominee. Entertainment Tonight then claimed the couple had been thrown out out of the event, writing in a post, “ET has learned that the rapper, his wife, and an entourage of about five people showed up to the Grammys uninvited. Kanye walked the red carpet with Bianca, who appeared to be fully naked under her fur coat. ET was told that the couple was then escorted out of the awards show.”

That rumor was quickly debunked by several outlets. An insider close to the Recording Academy told TMZ that West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” was “an invited guest” and “wasn’t forcibly removed from the event,” adding that he “walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition, and then left…police and Grammys security never got involved.”

Par for the course, West and Censori made a provocative entrance, which appeared to be a desperate ploy for attention. Initially arriving in a long black fur coat, Censori disrobed on the red carpet to reveal a sheer, see-through slip that left little to the imagination.

The bold “fashion choice” sparked widespread criticism across social media platforms, although some viewed her attire as a daring fashion statement. But most people wondered why she wasn’t arrested for “indecent exposure.”