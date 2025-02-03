Kanye West Urges Fans Not To Write Off Drake Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Dominance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West acknowledged Kendrick Lamar’s dominance but warned that Drake is poised for a formidable return.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the Grammys, with his epic Drake diss “Not Like Us” sweeping all five categories he was nominated in and seemingly putting the nail in the coffin in their epic battle—but Kanye West has cautioned against ruling Drake out.

West has had his own years-long tensions with Drake, so he knows a thing or two about going to lyrical war with the OVO honcho. He addressed the rap battle during his highly anticipated upcoming interview with Justin Laboy for “The Download.”

In a preview of the interview aired at Ye’s Grammys after-party Sunday night (February 2), he compared Drake to Wolverine from the X-Men comic books, conceding that while K. Dot “took him down for a little bit” Drake will be back soon.

At one point during the conversation, LaBoy asked, “So Kendrick killed Drake, he’s dead?” but West refused to write off his former nemesis.

“Yeah, for now,” he replied. “You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might hit two hundred points in one song or something.”

He explained, “Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency. He advanced it … and now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency.”

West also warned his rap peers could be “wiped out,” if they can’t keep up with Lamar. Kanye on the Kendrick vs. Drake beef pic.twitter.com/USnQYVpgNS — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) February 3, 2025

Kanye West debuted his own Drake diss amid the Kendrick Lamar battle during his first controversial interview with Laboy last April. He dropped a verse on Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” and announced he was “very excited about the elimination of Drake.”