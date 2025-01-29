Kanye West Drops Cryptic Trailer Teasing Second Bombshell Interview With Justin Laboy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West dropped a cryptic trailer for another interview with Justin Laboy, leaving fans guessing what explosive revelations are in store.

Kanye West held nothing back in his explosive interview with Justin Laboy last year, calling out rappers and dropping bombshells—now, the duo is gearing up for a highly anticipated follow-up conversation.

After appearing on the inaugural episode of “The Download” with Laboy in April 2024, Ye will return next month. On Tuesday night, West shared a teaser for the interview, which did little to give away its content. West posted a cryptic teaser on Tuesday night (January 28), offering little clue about the discussion.

The 13-second trailer features a montage of Kanye West and Justin Laboy laughing hysterically. The video revealed no hints about what they found so amusing, prompting fans to share their own theories in the comments.

“Ye is laughing at us for believing the album release dates,” wrote one fan, while another suggested West was “Laughing to the bank.”

A third person referenced Ye’s recent net worth announcement, adding, “Billionaire laugh.”

Jim Jones, who’s been hanging out with the pair in Japan, reposted the clip, warning “Nothin will never be th same.”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram Story, Laboy stated, “2 WORDS… S### SERIOUS!!”

He also revealed the episode will be released at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday (February 2), on Yeezy.com.

Kanye West Dishes The Dirt In First Justin Laboy Interview

During his first interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye West criticized J. Cole, started a feud with “industry plant” Kai Cenat and even said he would like to have a threesome with Michelle Obama.

West also explained why he reignited his on-off feud with Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” remix, stating he was “very excited about the elimination of Drake.”

Kanye’s verse referenced Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. Ye characterized Grainge as Drake’s “rich baby daddy.”

Ye’s comments came before Drake waged a legal war against UMG with a defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

It’s unclear when Kanye West’s latest conversation with Justin Laboy was filmed, but the rapper could potentially address the bombshell lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Ye continues to work on his highly anticipated BULLY album in Japan.