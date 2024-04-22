Kanye West Wants A Freak Off With Michelle Obama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was on Kanye West’s mind for the all the wrong reasons.

Kanye West envisioned himself having sex with former First Lady Michelle Obama and his wife Bianca Censori. Ye named Obama when asked to pick any woman in the world to have a threesome with his wife on Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast.

“Gotta f### the president’s wife!” Ye said before laughing.

Michelle Obama memorably took a veiled shot at Kanye when he was running for president in 2020. She urged voters to ignore Ye and vote for Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning,” she said.

Former President Barack Obama called Kanye a “jackass” in an off-the-record comment that leaked in 2009. The 44th president of the United States doubled down on the sentiment several years later.

“He is a jackass,” Barack Obama said in an interview. “But he’s talented.”

Kanye discussed aligning with Future and Metro Boomin in their much-discussed feud with Drake on LaBoy’s podcast. Future recruited Ye for a remix of the hit song “Like That.” Kanye said both men wanted the “elimination of Drake.”

Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the original version of “Like That,” which helped ignite a battle that dragged multiple artists into the crossfire. The “Like That” remix dropped on Sunday (April 21). Kanye claimed Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge controlled Drake on the song.

“It’s like Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal,” Ye said on LaBoy’s podcast. “He’s like, ‘My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. My daddy.’

He added, “It cuts Drake’s soul. It’s like he signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me. To have to like—this is his job, to go against God. And it cuts his soul.”

The “Like That” remix can be heard on Kanye’s Yeezy website.