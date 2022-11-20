Kanye West & Donald Trump Both Return To Twitter: Coincidence?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Donald Trump have both been welcomed back to Twitter by new owner/CEO Elon Musk. Ye made his triumphant return on Sunday (November 20) with a simple tweet that read, “Testing, testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Of course, loyal Ye fans flocked to his post and he quickly racked up over 300,000 likes. Evidently, some people were thrilled to see he’s resurfaced considering the challenging few weeks he’s endured. West has suffered numerous consequences over his antisemitic comments—from losing his billionaire status to being dropped from Adidas. Meanwhile, he remains defiant, giving multiple interviews about the controversy, although he did apologize for his inflammatory remarks about George Floyd.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

As for Kanye West’s close, personal friend Donald Trump, his account was reinstated on Saturday (November 19). Musk decided to run a poll on Twitter, asking people if they wanted him back. With over 50 percent in favor, Musk tweeted Trump would be allow to use the platform again.

“The people have spoken,” he tweeted. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Trump, who recently announced his intention to run in the 2024 presidential election, was banned from Twitter following the Capitol Insurrection on January 6, 2021. West also plans to run again, as evidenced by the “2024” hat he wore on Drink Champs. Conspiracy theorists believe West only made the antisemitic comments in an effort to win over a portion of Trump’s followers. Whatever the case, he and Trump’s presence on Twitter is about as polarizing as it gets.