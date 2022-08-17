Kanye West Dragged Online For Selling New Yeezy Gap Collection Out Of Garbage Bags 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West instructed, “Look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design,” in an Instagram post last week.

Kanye West is receiving heat online from fans who criticized the rapper for using homeless people as fashion muses after it was revealed Ye is selling his latest Yeezy Gap collection out of trash bags.

A new-York based Twitter user shared their experience of a recent visit to a Gap store, posting an image of the merch haphazardly stuffed into large black garbage bags.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP,” the user explained in the caption. “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

Kanye West Blasted For “Homeless Inspired” Yeezy Gap Collection

Another Twitter user shared their “unpopular opinion” alongside a suggestion for Kanye West. “Instead of buying Yeezy’s, “homeless inspired” clothing for $200… How about donatin’ the money to the people this man is mocking and makin’ bank on?

She then tagged Ye, adding, “clothing on display at the GAP. Sold in trash bags! 😶 Wow, dude.”

Instead of buying Yeezy's, "homeless inspired" clothing for $200… How about donatin' the money to the people this man is mocking and makin' bank on? @kanyewest clothing on display at the GAP. Sold in trash bags! 😶 Wow, dude. pic.twitter.com/LA3XtsfEAC — Zombiegrrl (@Zombiegrrl21) August 17, 2022

Earlier this week, Kanye West came under fire for failing to meet the promises he made to the L.A. Mission homeless shelter. The charity reacted after the rapper turned fashion mogul shared a post on Instagram. “Look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design,” wrote Ye.

However, according to TMZ L.A. Mission, Kanye West did not deliver on his claims that he would help the homeless get jobs and housing when he met with their leaders back in November. After the outlet published its report, Troy Vaughn, President, and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, added further context.

He claimed they “absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet.” Vaughn is “extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months.”