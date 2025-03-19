Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian “Old White Lady” Amid Top5 Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is continuing his latest social media rant, slamming ex-wife Kim Kardashian while accusing Toronto rapper Top 5 of threatening him.

On Tuesday (March 18), West took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Top5, who appeared eager to grab the rapper’s attention.

The messages featured Top5 persistently reaching out with statements like “Ask about me Yeeeeee” and declaring, “I’m Him.”

In another message, Top5 compared himself to West, asserting, “I’m in my through the wire phase get to know me.”

Unimpressed, West called out Top5 for allegedly bombarding him with calls.

“Where’s the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird ass threatening text,” West wrote. He also dismissed Top5’s attempts to intimidate him, saying, “Broooo I don’t care about threats.”

The situation escalated when West labeled Top5 as “Drake’s shooter” and taking a jab at Kardashian, referring to her as an “old white lady.”

“This dumb ass n#### gone get everybody locked up,” Kanye West said of Top5. “Next thing you know Drake gets charged with a Rico.”

He continued, claiming that Drake “paid” to get Top5 out of jail only for him to snitch to Kanye West about Drizzy sending Kim Kardashian Birkin bags for Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t give a f### about that old white lady,” West said, referencing his ex-wife. “Other than her always pulling b####### with my black children.”

Top5 didn’t let West’s comments slide, sharing Ye’ tweets on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “S### Kanye.”

He later shared another alleged DM exchange with West. “I crashed for less,” he wrote. “What do you think I’ll do to a billionaire.”