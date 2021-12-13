Kanye West & Drake “Free Larry Hoover” Merch Sales Reportedly Won’t Go To Charity

However, profits from Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” ticket sales are set to benefit various criminal justice organizations.

Kanye West and Drake have come under fire after reports that none of the profits from their “Free Larry Hoover” merch will be donated to charity.

According to GQ, a representative confirmed: “While proceeds from ticket sales for the concert will reportedly benefit a number of criminal justice reform groups, profits from merch sales are not being earmarked for charity.”

Kanye West and Drake ended their long standing beef and reconciled last Thursday (Dec. 9) for the Amazon-sponsored “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert. Proceeds from the ticket sales will aid legal reform and community advocacy groups, including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

A limited-edition range of merchandise was released in collaboration with Balenciaga designer Demna and Amazon Fashion. Demna has been kitting out Kanye West for much of 2021. Ye was spotted wearing Balenciaga for much of his “DONDA” album cycle.

Kanye West x Drake “Free Hoover” Merch

The #FreeHoover capsule “engineered by Balenciaga” went on sale on Friday (Dec. 10) for 72 hours. Fans can pre order items from the collection, including a $200 hoodie and $100 tee. Also on offer are a $160 baseball tee, $60 hat, $360 jumpsuit, and $400 jeans.

ad: Kanye West x Drake Free Hover Merch Available On Amazon US >> https://t.co/NgRw0cvaBM



ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA, MADE IN USA pic.twitter.com/8veozqfU8b — Outfit Myth (@OutfitMyth) December 10, 2021

Twitter Reacts

On December 10, GQ reporter Eileen Cartter linked her story in a Tweet that has seen Kanye West and Drake receive some backlash. Cartter wrote:

“a scoop for today: a rep confirmed none of the proceeds from the Ye x Drake x Demna x Amazon Fashion merch for last night’s Larry Hoover benefit concert will go to criminal justice orgs.”

One user pointed out that merch was on sale despite not providing any context as to who Larry Hoover is or the movement to free him.

“i’ve bought a lot of s### merch at concerts but imagine seeing people walking around with “Free Hoover” on their back with no context”

i’ve bought a lot of s### merch at concerts but imagine seeing people walking around with “Free Hoover” on their back with no context https://t.co/Xp1kbmqky2 — J. (@jaytothelo) December 13, 2021

Additionally, another wrote: “No criminal justice, just Hoover denim and vibes”

No criminal justice, just Hoover denim and vibes. https://t.co/Bf2n3vYs5W — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) December 12, 2021

Elsewhere, another suggested Kanye West has “gone full megapastor now.”

He done gone full megapastor now https://t.co/x3zdlIlAly — Put the Jerk Down Chicago (@DixonRomeo) December 12, 2021

“If this is true, that’s so sad after Ye and Drake both said they’d used this concert to benefit Larry Hoover.”

If this is true, that’s so sad after Ye and Drake both said they’d used this concert to benefit Larry Hoover https://t.co/yOx95o63Ni — Amr Gabr (@amrgaabr) December 10, 2021

Another went as far as to accuse Kanye West of using the event as an attempt to reunite with Kim Kardashian.

“Y’all surprised? It was giant simp event so Kanye could release Kim from the shackles of Pete Davidson. He doesn’t give a damn about Larry Hoover.”

Y’all surprised?



It was giant simp event so Kanye could release Kim from the shackles of Pete Davidson.



He doesn’t give a damn about Larry Hoover. https://t.co/HmulPDZmAF — Josh (Fake Mav Fan) (@JustJoshinYaCam) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, others questioned the backlash as the proceeds of tickets sales would be donated to charity.

“Why is this important when the proceeds from the ticket sales are going to criminal justice orgs?”

Why is this important when the proceeds from the ticket sales are going to criminal justice orgs? https://t.co/HmuZ9FCVuN — Smitty (@SmittySav) December 11, 2021

Another added, “Yall acting like like thousands of people spent money on $300 clothing from the merch. The money from the ticket sales is where the numbers count. People love reaching at hating smh”