Kanye West & Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Will Stream On Amazon

Kanye West and Drake join forces on Thursday night (Dec. 9) for their highly anticipated “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in L.A. For those fans who are unable to be in attendance at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in person, Amazon Music and Prime Video have you covered!

The streaming platform has announced plans to live-stream the show so the reconciliation event between Kanye West and Drake will now be seen by a wide audience. The show airs on Thursday, December 9 on Prime Video at 8 pm PT. The Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel will also carry the stream.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

For anyone wanting to turn the concert into a night out, check local IMAX listings. The show will be screened at select theatres.

The benefit performance aims to raise awareness around prison and sentencing reform. Additionally, it will benefit various legal reform and community advocacy groups.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B, said in a statement. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

Kanye West and Drake In Toronto

J Prince brokered the peace treaty between Kanye West and Drake. The two appeared on good terms when they met in Toronto last month. The footage of them partying together was widely shared.

Kanye West posted a flyer announcing the concert, the reunion between himself and Drake the world was waiting for. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” said Ye.