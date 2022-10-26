Kanye West’s Engineer Donates To ADL, NAACP & More After ‘Ye Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s longtime engineer Andrew Dawson announced donations to multiple organizations in wake of the controversial rapper’s antisemitism and claims about George Floyd.

The engineer revealed he’s donating money from his royalties to the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and others in an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 25). Andrew Dawson didn’t mention Kanye West by name but referenced “recent events” as the reason for the donations.

“I have a resume I am proud of that represents decades of supporting the voices, visions and creativity of talented artists,” he wrote. “However, recent events compel me to be a supporter of more important voices at this time.”

He continued, “To support those voices, I will be making donations from my royalties to the ADL, NAACP, as well as Jewish and Civil Rights organizations. Two donations have already been made.”

Andrew Dawson began working with Kanye West on The College Dropout album, which dropped in 2004. The veteran engineer’s other collaborators include Tyler, The Creator and Childish Gambino.

Several businesses severed ties with Kanye West due to his rash of antisemitic remarks. George Floyd’s family also sued ‘Ye for spreading a conspiracy theory about the police brutality victim’s death in a Drink Champs interview.