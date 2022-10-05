Kanye West Expands His “War” To Khloé Kardashian; Claims Children Were Kidnapped

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West argued with Khloé Kardashian on social media, accusing her family of lying and trying to keep him away from his kids.

Kanye West squabbled with Khloé Kardashian after she defended her sister Kim Kardashian on Wednesday (October 5).

The dispute began when Kanye West scolded Gigi Hadid in wake of his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy. ‘Ye complained about the model not supporting him when he accused the Kardashian family of keeping him away from his daughter on her birthday.

Khloé Kardashian responded to Kanye West’s latest rant in a comment on Instagram. She begged him to stop airing out Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family on social media.

“Ye, I love you,” she wrote. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

She continued, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Khloé Kardashian concluded her plea with an offer to talk to Kanye West in private.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, [Kim Kardashian] is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time,” she wrote. “Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kanye West fired back by calling the Kardashians liars. He kept complaining about his daughter’s birthday and brought up a similar grievance involving his youngest son.

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE,” he wrote. “TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS.”

Kanye West added, “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in 2021. The former couple shares four children.