Kanye West Tried Converting $57M Malibu Mansion To Bomb Shelter To Hide From Kardashians and Clintons, New Lawsuit Claims 

Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from a former employee alleging that Ye tasked him with removing windows and electricity from his Malibu home.

Kanye West attempted to transform his $57 million Malibu beachfront mansion into a “bomb shelter” without windows, plumbing, or electricity so he could go off-grid and hide from the Kardashians and the Clintons, according to a new lawsuit.

Ye’s former project manager and property caretaker, Tony Saxon, reportedly filed a 40-page lawsuit in the Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles. Saxon claims West failed to pay him for his work on the home in the fall of 2021 and fired him when he couldn’t continue because of a back injury.

Saxon also alleged Kanye West insisted he replace the electricity with large generators inside the home. However, when he explained that this would pose a fire hazard, Saxon claims Ye lost it. According to the complaint, Ye “raised his voice” and “threatened plaintiff.” He told Saxon “he would be considered an enemy if he did not comply,” before ordering him to “get the hell out.”

Saxon told NBC that Kanye West wants “a bomb shelter from the 1910s.” He was tasked with gutting the place to build him a “a Bat Cave,” so he could “hide from the Clintons and Kardashians.”

According to Saxon, “Ye wanted no electricity. He only wanted plants, candles, battery lights; and to have everything open and dark. You can’t keep food in that house, because you had no refrigerator left. You had no windows. I had seagulls flying in.

“He wants to be on a privatized Wi-Fi network,” Saxon said, adding, “He wants to have an alternate source of energy. He wants to have no doors, no windows, no fixtures, just concrete.”

Saxon hired the attorneys suing Kanye West over hazardous conditions at his private Christian school, Donda Academy. That lawsuit alleged students were taught in rooms with no windows or electricity.