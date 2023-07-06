Kanye West Lawsuit Reveals How His Dislike Of Windows Caused Mess At Donda Academy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A former Donda Academy teacher was allegedly fired after raising health and safety concerns about Kanye West’s school.

Kanye West was hit with another lawsuit over the poor conditions at his Donda Academy.

According to Billboard, former Donda Academy gym teacher Isaiah Meadows sued Kanye West in Los Angeles on Thursday (July 6). Meadows claimed he was fired after trying to get to the school to address pay issues as well as health and safety concerns.

The lawsuit accused West of refusing to allow glass windows at the school. The lack of glass left the building exposed to rain, creating a hazardous environment for students and employees.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” Meadows’ attorneys contended. “The skylight was intentionally without glass because West expressed that he did not like glass.”

Meadows’ lawyers cited wiring issues that caused an electrical fire at Donda Academy. The lawsuit also said West’s school was plagued with plumbing troubles, which caused “a terrible smell.”

Earlier this year, former Donda Academy employees sued West over similar allegations. Meadows’ lawyer Ron Zambrano referenced the other employees’ case when announcing his lawsuit for breach of contract and violation of California labor laws.

The Donda Academy closed in 2022. West said the previous lawsuit against the school was “meritless.”