Kanye West Fans Confused After He’s Immortalized In “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Film

Kanye West seems to be on almost everyone’s “naughty list” this year, so it came as a surprise to see him essentially immortalized in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The Rian Johnson-directed film—the follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out—initially arrived in September. But once the movie became available via Netflix on December 23, some savvy viewers noticed an eerie similarity between a painting of a prophet and Ye.

On Monday (December 26), the Twitter account @yefanatics shared a clip of the scene in which Edward Norton is standing in front of what appears to be a painting of West draped in a robe while holding a chalice in one hand and torch in the other. The caption read simply: “Kanye West appears in the movie Knives Out Glass Onion.”

Kanye West appears in the movie Knives Out glass onion 👀 #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/wWG42GTIxl — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) December 26, 2022

Comments such as, “Do you think that’s Kanye?” and “Saw that and was confused, prophet YE” started flooding the post. Meanwhile, another viewer wanted to know: “Uhm…On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is this Kanye West?” It was a sentiment echoed in several other tweets.

Uhm… On Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is this Kanye West?🤔 pic.twitter.com/gp5oKansq3 — Ally Pierreson™ (@pierresons) December 24, 2022

why is there a kanye west mural in glass onion knives out pic.twitter.com/X2QLMIBJOM — sofia ❥ (@sparemealifee) December 23, 2022

Now this is all making perfect sense, I like this even more know. The dots are connecting. I love Knives Out 2.



Why does Miles have a painting of Kanye West in the background? 😂 — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) December 25, 2022

Filming for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery began in September 2021, long before Kanye West sputtered a series of anti-Semitic comments and became Public Enemy No. 1 in the process. The new film finds Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in addition to an ensemble cast including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

It originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and began a one-week limited theatrical release last month. It received the widest theatrical release ever for a Netflix film and grossed $15 million against a $40 million budget.