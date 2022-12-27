Kanye West’s Behavior Could Spell Trouble For Kim Kardashian’s Dating Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian told Angie Martinez that she is worried that her ex-husband Kanye West will scare off any potential new boyfriend. Read more!

It seems Kanye West’s actions, including his recent anti-Semitic rants, have caused concern for ex-wife Kim Kardashian as she moves on with her life and attempts to find love again.

In a recent interview on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Kardashian spoke about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson while in the midst of her divorce from West, the father of her four children.

West had previously made negative comments about Davidson on social media during his relationship with Kardashian.

“(Dating) was just so new,” she began. “I didn’t know what dating was for so long. I’d been in a relationship for almost 15 years, 12 years, something like that. I don’t know, there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in that could be super innocent. But then there’s a side of me that’s like, Why would I ever have to live that way?'”

The 42-year-old also mentioned, while she’s currently in her “fun zone,” she hopes her future partner will be able to handle her past and all of the associated baggage.

“I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner,” she added. “I know that. He’s coming, absolutely. I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”

Kardashian noted she has learned to show “restraint” in the face of West’s controversial online outbursts, as she doesn’t want to engage in public online arguments.

She emphasized she feels free and has a “deep sense of calm” and therefore doesn’t want to waste energy “deflecting every ridiculous thing that is said about me, even if it’s from the person that was closest” to her.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and the divorce was finalized in November.

The settlement left West on the hook for $2.4 million per year in child support, with a requirement to wire $200,000 to Kim’s account on the first of every month.

The former couple divided their assets based on the terms of their prenuptial agreement and waived spousal support. They also agreed to joint custody of their four children and committed to participating in mediation to resolve any issues that may arise involving their children. If one party fails to participate in the mediation, the other party wins by default.