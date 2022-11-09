Kanye West Fans Scoff At Adidas’ Plan To Sell Yeezys Without Him

Adidas cut ties with Kanye West, but the company still intends to sell his Yeezy products under a new name.
According to multiple reports, Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer revealed plans to rebrand Yeezy designs on Wednesday (November 9). The rebranded Yeezy products could be released as soon as next year.
“Going forward, we will leverage the existing inventory with the exact plans being developed as we speak,” Ohlmeyer said on an earnings call.
Last month, Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West due to his antisemitism. The company was one of several brands that dropped ‘Ye over his offensive remarks.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” Adidas announced. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
The company continued, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
Adidas also declared it was “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.” But the Yeezy rebrand didn’t sit well with many of Kanye West’s fans.
Check out some of the reactions to Adidas’ plan below.