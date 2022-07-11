Kanye West Files Trademark For “YZYSPLY” Stores

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The billionaire businessman looks to be adding another company to his empire.

Kanye “Ye” West reportedly has a new venture coming soon. Apparently, Ye is looking to get into the brick-and-mortar space.

According to TMZ, West recently filed a new trademark for “YZYSPLY.” The site claims the billionaire mogul wants the name for retail stores, online ordering services, and online retail store services.

The current Kanye West business empire already includes the Yeezy LLC, G.O.O.D. Music record label, Donda content company, and more. He also founded the philanthropical Kanye West Foundation.

Ye famously signed a multi-year deal with Gap Inc. in 2020. Gap’s stock shares rose over 30% on the New York Stock Exchange after the announcement of its partnership with the Yeezy brand.

Of course, Kanye West is still known for releasing music. His album catalog includes classics such as 2004’s The College Dropout and 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Ye dropped Donda in 2021 and Donda 2 earlier this year. The Chicago native recently teamed up with Cardi B for her “Hot S###” single which also features Lil Durk. A music video for the song will arrive on July 12.