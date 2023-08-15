Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Hit With RICO Indictment Related To Trump’s 2020 Alleged Attempts To Steal Election

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trevian Kutti seems to have been plucked to do on the ground dirty work for former president’s failed presidential campaign.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is handing out indictments left and right.

She recently hit the former president Donald Trump with 13 counts, including election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, 18 others are reportedly included in this grouping of alleged criminals and slapped with 41 criminal charges.

According to TMZ, one of the 18 is Kanye West and R. Kelly’s former publicist Trevian Kutti, who was charged with three crimes, including a RICO count. Kutti was seen in a video clip trying to push an election worker named Ruby Freeman to admit to the false claim that she was tampering with ballots.

Reportedly, Kutti visited Freeman at his house, claiming to be a crisis manager. The celebrity public relations executive convinced Freeman to accompany her to the police station. Once at the station, bodycam footage shows her threatening Freeman with possible imprisonment for the alleged election fraud.

The act is considered a form of election interference and an attempt to help Trump steal the election. If convicted on the RICO statute, she will get a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.