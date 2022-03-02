Kanye West, Future & Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Rolling Loud Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in July for their annual three-day event with a packed roster of artists.

Rolling Loud Miami announced Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival this summer.

Rolling Loud decided the first day of March was a good time to reveal their packed roster of artists for their Miami festival on July 22-24. Ye, Future, and Kendrick will headline the three-day event stacked with performers.

ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 7 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/f7fXFC3xKu pic.twitter.com/sMEHYBw0Q9 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 2, 2022

Playboi Carti, DaBaby, 2 Chainz, Fivio Foreign, and Baby Keem joined Future and Ye at last month’s DONDA 2 concert and will also play sets at the festival. Other performers include Lil Uzi, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Gunna, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, G Herbo, Bia, City Girls, Pressa, Kash Doll, Action Bronson, Shenseea, Curren$y, and many more.

Future headlined the most recent Rolling Loud festival in California in December and brought Kanye on during his set as a guest performer. Kendrick Lamar is back on the Rolling Loud stage for the first time since 2017 when he released his Damn album.

Rolling Loud celebrated their relationship with Kanye West, which is now apparently cemented for life. “YE X RL LOCKED IN 4L NOW,” they wrote from their official Twitter account.

YE X RL LOCKED IN 4L NOW — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 2, 2022

Rolling Loud Miami tickets are due to go on sale on March 7 at 12 p.m est. The annual festival will return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Meanwhile, the next lineup and dates to be announced will be for New York.

“NEW YORK NEXT,” the festival announced. The northeastern edition of the hop-hop festival is due to go down in Citi Field in Queens, NY.