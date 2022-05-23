Kanye West Gives McDonald’s Packaging Innovative New Design

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West put his own spin on the packaging for McDonald’s with the help of Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

Kanye West returned to Instagram to announce a collaboration.

The outspoken artist teamed up with designer Naoto Fukasawa to create new packaging for McDonald’s. Kanye West shared a photo of his McDonald’s redesign in an Instagram post on Monday (May 23).

“Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging,” he wrote in the caption.

Kanye West also uploaded the same photo on his Instagram Stories.

“Next week it’s the fries,” he captioned the post in reference to lyrics from his 2005 hit single “Gold Digger.”

Although Ye didn’t reveal the full extent of his McDonald’s collaboration, he has worked with the fast food chain before. Earlier this year, he appeared in the company’s Super Bowl commercial.

Kanye West publicly expressed his love of McDonald’s in the past. He wrote a poem about the fast food chain for Frank Ocean’s Boys Don’t Cry magazine in 2016. Two years later, he delivered more praise for McDonald’s on social media.

“McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant,” he declared on Twitter in 2018.

Kanye West unveiled his collaboration with Fukasawa a few weeks after teaming up with Future for exclusive merchandise. Ye’s DONDA collective designed limited-edition apparel for Future’s I Never Liked You album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.