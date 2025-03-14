Kanye West Has Thoughts About Kendrick Lamar Being On Playboi Carti’s Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The polarizing rapper/producer is not a fan—or is he?

Playboi Carti finally delivered a new album on Friday (March 14). Titled MUSIC, the project boasts guest features by Travis Scott, Jhene Aiko, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Skepta and Kendrick Lamar.

Kanye West, who is not on Carti’s album despite their collaborative history, had some thoughts about Lamar popping up on the project. Mere hours after the album arrived, West tweeted, “I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

The backhanded compliment, of course, received thousands of comments such as, “Ya catalog holding on for dear life next to Kendrick’s if we’re being honest. You gon have to make 3 more dark fantasy’s” and “Kendrick bar for bar is better than any rapper out—even you.”

Par for the course, there were several people who agreed with West’s take and wrote things like, “The worst person you know just made a great point” and “FIRST GOOD TAKE IN A MIN LMAOO.”

A rumor Kanye West had produced “Good Credit” featuring Kendrick Lamar proved to be false, even though it includes a sped-up sample akin to songs from 2004’s College Dropout.

Full credits for the album have yet to be posted. In fact, multiple last-minute tweaks were being made to the 30-track album that it missed the traditional midnight ET release time and didn’t arrive on DSPs until early Friday morning.

Playboi Carti’s relationship with Kanye West began with executive production on Carti’s 2020 effort, Whole Lotta Red, which included the notable track “Go2DaMoon.” They have since worked together on several projects, including tracks from Kanye’s albums Donda and Donda 2, as well as Carti’s recent music.